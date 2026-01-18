Beyond The Pitch: 5 Cricketers Who Faced Criminal Cases During Their Careers

Cricketers get a lot of love and respect in the world, but sometimes players get caught up in such controversies that their cases end up at the police station. Today, we'll learn about 5 players who have had criminal cases filed against them...

Indian team's fast bowler Mohammed Shami was accused of having illicit relations and domestic violence by his wife, Hasin Jahan. An FIR was filed against him under sections 98-A, 376, 307, 323, 506, 328, and 34 at the Jadavpur police station in West Bengal.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was caught in a club party case in Mumbai in 2020. An FIR was filed against him for violating COVID-19 rules. However, it wasn't a serious criminal case; he only had to pay a fine. Later, in 2025, he also faced charges for promoting an online fraud app.

The wife of Yuvraj Singh's brother, Zoravar Singh, accused her husband, mother-in-law Shabnam Singh, and Yuvraj Singh of domestic violence. Her name was Akanksha, and she had also appeared in Bigg Boss Season 10. However, Yuvraj Singh said nothing on the matter, and later no case was filed against him. In 2025, the ED also took action against him regarding an online betting app.

Former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli has also been embroiled in controversies many times; he has faced several allegations of assaulting his wife and domestic violence. A police complaint was also filed against him. His personal life was always in the headlines.

In 2018, Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra was accused of domestic violence and assault by a woman. A case was also registered against him in Bengaluru, and he was in custody for some time. The matter later went to court, although he was granted bail.