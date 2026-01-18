US Ambassador Praises Mumbai's Beauty At Iconic Gateway Of India

Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, visited the iconic Gateway of India during his visit to Mumbai and urged people to discover the splendour of the city. In a post on X, he posted his picture with the Gateway of India in the backdrop and said, "Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai - a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic!" Discover the enchanting beauty of Mumbai – a vibrant tapestry of bustling streets, iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India, and the sparkling Arabian Sea. Everyone must visit to feel its magic! twitter/S5q8UaIXov - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 17, 2026

About the Gateway of India

The Gateway of India is an arch monument built in the 20th century. It was erected to commemorate the landing of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder during their 1911 visit to India. Built in Indo-Saracenic style, the foundation stone for the Gateway of India was laid on 31 March 1911. The structure is an arch made of basalt, 26 metres (85 feet) high. The Gateway was later used as a symbolic ceremonial entrance to India for Viceroys and the new Governors of Bombay. It served to allow entry and access to India, the official website of Mumbai City noted. The monument has also been referred to as the Taj Mahal of Mumbai, and is the city's top tourist attraction.

US Envoy's Diplomatic Engagements

On Saturday, Ambassador Gor met Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday. The two leaders discussed strategic priorities to build the relationship across areas such as trade, entertainment, tech and manufacturing.

CM Fadnavis said on Saturday that he shared about some of the flagship and strategic initiatives, including Navi Mumbai International Edu city. Both sides agreed to work more closely to deepen U.S.-Maharashtra partnership.

Earlier, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector. In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Gor also met N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of the Tata Companies, during his visit to India. In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States."

On Friday, Gor visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the city, noting that the visit marked the beginning of efforts to strengthen the US-India partnership. Sharing an update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, "Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team is working hard to bolster the US-India partnership."

On Strengthening US-India Relations

Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

Previously, while addressing the gathering at the Embassy, Gor said he attested to Trump's friendship with PM Modi as "real" and said that real friends can resolve their differences. "I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

"It is great to be here as the United States' Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his recent visit to India and his close friendship with the Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will visit us soon, ideally within the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

Gor emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)