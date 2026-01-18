TMC Slams BJP Over Bengali Worker's Murder In Jharkhand Protests Erupt

The Trinamool Congress leaders slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged murder of Alauddin Sheikh, a Bengali worker, in Jharkhand, demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators.

Protests erupted in Murshidabad over the alleged murder of the migrant worker. On Friday, Sheikh's family and locals blocked National Highway 12 and the Sealdah railway division track at Beldanga and set tyres ablaze.

TMC Blames 'Divide and Rule' Agenda

Speaking to reporters on Friday, TMC leader Apurba Sarkar said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of the victim.

Sarkar said, "BJP has one agenda: divide and rule. They do not believe in secularism and want to take communalism forward. If someone talks in Bangla, they get beaten up. BJP and its allies, such as the RSS and VHP, beat people and send them to Bangladesh. A man from Beldanga was killed in Jharkhand."

"We want an investigation and demand that the perpetrators be punished. CM Mamata Banerjee has given Rs 2 lakh to the family of the victim. We have to fight against the BJP together," he added.

TMC leader Hasanuzzaman SK demanded capital punishment for the perpetrators of the murder.

"They are beating people for speaking Bangla. Beldanga resident Alauddin Sheikh was killed. We want a probe and capital punishment in the case. The Chief Minister and Abhishek Banerjee stand with the family (of the victim) and will fulfil their demands," Hasanuzzaman SK said.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Violence Against Migrants

TMC has been raising the issue of the alleged murders of migrant workers after being labelled as "Bangladeshis".

Earlier on Friday, Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of violence against migrant workers in their respective states. Her remarks come amid rising reports of mob lynching incidents in Bihar.

Banerjee highlighted the alleged death of a worker in Bihar, stating, "One person was beaten to death in Bihar yesterday. Migrant workers are being tortured every day wherever there is the BJP's double-engine government".

She accused the BJP-led goverment for these cases, claiming, "They are killing our people. Nothing could be worse than this". (ANI)

