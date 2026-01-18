ACG Jr. NBA 3V3 National Tournament's Delhi Leg Concludes In R.K. Puram

The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, a nationwide school-based tournament for U-14 boys' and girls' teams, concluded its Delhi leg at Ramjas International School, R.K. Puram. The top two boys' and girls' teams in each zone and one all-star team from both the boys' and girls' divisions in each zone will advance to the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals Tournament early this year.

Aanya Singh from the Shri Ram School, Moulsari (U14 Girls) and Ansh Tomer from Nehru World School (U14 Boys) were recognised with the Skechers MVP Award for their outstanding performance throughout the Delhi leg of the tournament, according to a release.

The 12th edition of the program is being conducted in association with ACG, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers as the official kit partner.

Delhi Leg Tournament Winners

Here are the winners of the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 Tournament:

U14 Boys - Tournament Results Winning team: Nehru World School Players: Ansh Tomer, Darshil Singh, Jatin Sharma, Maan Singh 1st Runner-Up: The Mann School Players: Ankush, Kartik, Ronak, Vineet All-Star Team - Delhi Rohit Rathee (GSSS Nimdiwali, Bhiwani), Tarun (Bharti Public School), Parth Chaudhary (Ch. Kehar Singh Divya Public School), Vansh (Nehru World School)

U14 Girls - Tournament Results Winning team: The Shree Ram School, Moulsari Players: Aanya Singh, Joy Solanki, Nyra Khosla, Yashvi Jaipuria 1st Runner-Up: Meerut Public Girls' School Players: Gargi Yadav, Gaurangi Rastogi, Priya Rana,Vani Gupta All-Star Team: Delhi: Tilkita (Mount Carmel School), Saanvi Singh (Shiv Nadar School, Noida), Aaisha Attray (Shiv Nadar School, Noida), Samriddhi (DPS, Greater Noida).

About the ACG Jr. NBA Program

The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament features boys' and girls' divisions with teams representing schools from across the country. The tournament is being conducted in Ludhiana, Chennai, Udaipur, New Delhi, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Prayagraj, Mumbai, Kochi and Indore.

The ACG Jr. NBA program continues to teach the fundamentals and values of basketball, positively impacting the lives of Indian youth.

Since its launch in India in 2013, the Jr. NBA program has reached more than 15 million youth and 15,000 physical education instructors in 35 cities across the country.

The ACG Jr. NBA program is part of the NBA's broader grassroots basketball development efforts in India, which also include NBA Basketball School - a network of tuition-based basketball development programs in 13 cities for male and female players ages 6-18 - operated by India On Track. (ANI)

