Sports Date? Samantha Ruth Prabhuraj Nidimoru Spotted Enjoying Pickleball WATCH

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying a new chapter in her life with spouse Raj Nidimoru. The couple has been attending festivals and sharing peeks of their lives with followers. Samantha and Raj were recently spotted in the city playing pickleball.

Samantha and Raj may be seen playing doubles in the video. While they missed a few shots, their collaboration and seamless synchronisation were the video's highlights. Several admirers reacted to the couple's most recent appearance with heart-eyed emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru serving couple goals with smiles, comfort, and calm love. ❤️✨#SamanthaRuthPrabhu #RajNidimoru #CoupleGoals #CelebrityLove twitter/gSnTx2Zowd

- Thegossipgully (@thegossipgully) January 17, 2026

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a sneak peak at her first Sankranti with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress posted a photo with the director. In the photo, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actress pulled a funny face as Raj covered his grin in the background.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru collaborated on the projects The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny. The two quickly became close, generating speculations of romance. Samantha and Raj did not openly declare their relationship until just before their wedding.

The pair married on December 1, 2025, in a simple ceremony. The couple made their wedding ceremony low-key and personal, with only roughly 30 people present. Following the wedding, Samantha shared images from the ceremony, giving fans a look inside their special day.

Samantha was formerly married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 until 2021. Chaitanya subsequently married actor Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024. Raj Nidimoru was formerly married to Shhyamali De.

On the job front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's teaser for Maa Inti Bangaram has been released. Set against a raw and realistic setting, Maa Inti Bangaaram offers a fascinating combination of drama and high-octane moments, all anchored by a very personal tale. The teaser depicts a tough, complex protagonist, establishing the framework for a drama that balances emotional depth in family dynamics with scale.