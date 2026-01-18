BREAKING: Iran's Khamenei Says Trump 'Guilty For Casualties' In Protests

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Donald Trump of being responsible for "casualties" during a protest wave in the country that rights groups said was met with a deadly crackdown.

"We hold the American president guilty for the casualties, damages and accusations he has levelled against the Iranian nation," he told a crowd of supporters during an address marking a religious holiday.

"This was an American conspiracy," he said, adding that "America's goal is to swallow Iran... the goal is to put Iran back under military, political and economic domination".