Daldal OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Bhumi Pednekar's Gripping Crime Thriller
Bhumi Pednekar stars in the crime thriller web series Daldal, based on Vish Dhamija's novel. The story follows a police officer investigating a brutal murder, uncovering Mumbai's dark and dangerous underworld.
Ever since its announcement, the dark thriller 'Daldal' starring Bhumi Pednekar has generated a lot of buzz. It's caught the attention of fans awaiting great stories and her acting.
Daldal, a psychological crime thriller with Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Jan 30, 2026. The series explores fraud and ethical dilemmas.
Daldal: Teaser
The streaming platform shared the web series' teaser on X (formerly Twitter) and captioned it, "Suffocating. Unsettling. Captivating. Get ready to dive in. #DaldalOnPrime, new series, January 30."
Some performances comfort you. Others make you uneasy.#BhumiPednekkar in Daldal seems to belong firmly in the second category and that's what makes it compelling. twitter/DokVu0CVYN
- Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 16, 2026
Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta (Gullak), the teaser shows Bhumi Pednekar as a tough cop. She's seen solving a murder in Mumbai, suspecting everyone involved in the case.
Daldal follows new DCP Rita Ferreira (Bhumi Pednekar) in Mumbai. Haunted by her past, she hunts a ruthless killer. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's novel 'Bhendi Bazaar'.
Watch the Daldal teaser-
