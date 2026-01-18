Gurugram LATEST Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Poor Visibility And Chilly Conditions Today

Gurugram may witness dense fog and cold wave conditions on January 18, 2026, affecting visibility and daily travel. Here's the complete IMD update on temperature trends, cold impact, and today's weather forecast for residents.

On Jan 18, 2026, Gurugram will feel the full force of a cold wave. Mornings will be severely cold with a blanket of fog. The chill from Delhi-NCR will be felt all day long.

Dense morning fog is likely in Gurugram, causing very low visibility. It might drop below 200 meters in some areas. Commuters and drivers should be extra careful. Air and rail travel may be affected.

Cold northwesterly winds will make Gurugram feel even colder, with speeds of 8-12 km/h. No rain is likely, but the dry air will make the cold bite. Max temps will be 21-23°C.

Fog and cold may worsen breathing problems, especially for asthma patients. Wear warm clothes and drink hot beverages. Drive slow and use fog lights. Air quality might be poor, so a mask is advised.

Morning fog may continue on Jan 19-20 with stable temps. Relief is expected from Jan 21 as the Western Disturbance weakens, possibly lessening the cold's intensity.