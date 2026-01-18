Noida Weather Alert: IMD Warns Of Dense Fog And Cold Conditions On January 18

Noida may face dense fog and cold wave conditions on January 18, 2026, raising concerns over travel and visibility. Here's the complete IMD update on temperature, fog intensity, cold impact, and today's detailed weather forecast.

On Jan 18, 2026, Noida will feel the full force of winter. A cold wave will make mornings and nights chilly, with temps from 7-10°C. The day's high will be around 20-23°C.

Dense fog is likely in Noida in the morning, causing low visibility. This may disrupt road, air, and rail traffic. Commuters should plan to leave earlier than usual.

Cold northwesterly winds will intensify the chill in Noida, with speeds of 5-15 km/h. No rain is expected, but the dry air will make the cold feel sharper. Similar weather in Delhi-NCR.

Cold and fog may worsen breathing problems, especially for kids and the elderly. Wear warm clothes and a mask outside. Use fog lights and drive slow. Avoid going out due to poor air quality.

A slight temperature rise is possible on Jan 19, but morning fog will remain. Fog may persist until Jan 20-21. The Met dept says a weakening western disturbance hints at future relief.