CBSE Recruitment 2026: Apply For High-Level Deputation Posts By February 13

CBSE has announced a high-paying deputation opportunity for government and PSU officers. Posts like Senior Accounts Officer are open, with online applications accepted until February 13, 2026.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is inviting online applications to fill various high-level posts on a deputation basis. Eligible government officials and public sector employees can apply.

1. Senior Accounts Officer

2. Under Secretary

3. Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor

. Experience: Officers in audit, accounts, or finance in Central/State Govt, UTs, PSUs, or autonomous bodies can apply.

. Service: 4 years in Level 9/10 or 8 years in Level 7/8 of the 7th Pay Commission.

. Age Limit: The maximum age for applicants should be under 56 years.

. Salary: For the Senior Accounts Officer post, the salary will be at Level 11 of the 7th Pay Commission (₹67,700 - ₹2,08,700).

Last date to apply online: February 13, 2026.

Interested candidates can visit the official CBSE website,, for more details and to apply.