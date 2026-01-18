Trump Slaps New Tariffs On Europe Over Greenland Deal As Markets Hold Steady

President Donald Trump announced a new set of U.S. tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, as well as the Netherlands and Finland.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that a 10% tariff will be put into place from February 1, and it will rise to 25 percent from June 1. President Trump added that they would remain until a deal is reached for the U.S. to purchase Greenland.“World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it,” said Trump.

Trump said the United States has“subsidized Denmark” and much of Europe for decades by declining to impose tariffs, and that it is now“time for Denmark to give back.” He cast Greenland as a vital geostrategic asset and that American national security was at stake. The portrayal of tariffs as a geopolitical tool has added to some anxiety to the broader market.

But despite the macro jolt, Bitcoin (BTC) remained relatively steady, hovering around $95,000 and down 0.3% over the last 24 hours. Derivatives data from Coinglass indicates leverage is still contained. Over the past 24 hours, total liquidations are at close to $100 million – a far cry from crisis-level unwinds seen back in October 2025. Trump's Chinese tariff announcement on Oct. 10 caused the biggest ever liquidation event in the history of crypto markets, with $19.16 billion worth of positions getting wiped out.