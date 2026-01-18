South Korea: Ex-DP Lawmaker Hong Named President Lee's New Political Affairs Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Hong Ik-pyo has been named South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's new secretary for political affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said on Sunday.

Hong will begin his term as presidential secretary on Tuesday, replacing Woo Sang-ho, presidential secretary for public relations and communication, Lee Kyu-youn said during a press briefing, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Hong, a three-term lawmaker, previously served as the DP's floor leader alongside Lee when he was party leader.

"Known for his reasonable and amicable character, (Hong) continuously practised politics of tolerance and cooperation under his belief of resolving conflict and confrontation through compromise and agreement during his term as lawmaker," Lee said.

The appointment comes as Woo offered to resign in an apparent bid to run for Gangwon Province governor in the upcoming local elections scheduled for June.

Eyes are on whether other senior presidential officials will leave office under a rule that mandates civil servants seeking to run in elections quit their jobs 90 days prior to the elections.

On January 16, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met with the leaders of ruling and opposition parties on Friday to discuss bipartisan cooperation and pending state affairs, Cheong Wa Dae said.

The luncheon meeting, held at Cheong Wa Dae, brought together the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and five minor parties. Jang Dong-hyeok, the leader of the main opposition People Power Party, did not attend the meeting.

On Thursday, Jang launched a hunger strike, demanding the DP accept special probe bills on claims of bribery involving the Unification Church and separate claims of illicit payments linked to the DP's election nominations.

The five minor parties are the Rebuilding Korea Party, the New Reform Party, the Basic Income Party, the Jinbo Party and the Social Democratic Party.

Details of the conversations were not immediately disclosed, though it was expected that Lee would share the outcomes of his recent visits to China and Japan, exchange views on overall state affairs, and ask for political support for the government's policy efforts.

It marked Lee's third meeting with the party leaders since taking office in June last year, and his first since last September.