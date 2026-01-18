403
Russia Says It Captured Two Additional Ukrainian Settlements
(MENAFN) Moscow announced Friday it has seized two additional Ukrainian settlements as the grinding conflict approaches its fifth year in February, though the assertions remain unverified amid conflicting battlefield reports.
The Russian Defense Ministry asserted its troops operating in Donetsk province overtook Zakitne, positioned approximately 25 kilometers east of Sloviansk—a strategically vital city for Kyiv.
Sloviansk represents one of Ukraine's final defensive positions in the eastern theater, alongside Kramatorsk, the provincial capital, following Russia's 2014 seizure of Donetsk city itself.
Moscow additionally claimed forces in southeastern Zaporizhzhia province captured Olenokostiantynivka village, located roughly 9 kilometers northwest of front-line Huliaipole.
Russian officials declared Huliaipole fallen in late December, an assertion Ukrainian authorities categorically rejected.
Ukraine's General Staff countered in morning briefings that its defenders repelled five Russian offensives near three settlements along the Sloviansk axis—including Zakitne—while thwarting 30 assault waves targeting six positions on the Huliaipole front, encompassing Olenokostiantynivka (which Russia's statement identified as Zhovtnevoe).
Ukrainian officials have not issued formal responses to Friday's territorial claims. Independent confirmation remains impossible due to active combat conditions and restricted access to contested zones.
The dueling narratives underscore the information warfare accompanying the physical battlefield as the invasion enters its near-thousand-day mark.
