Family Members Pay Rich Tributes To NTR On His Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 18 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao's family members paid him rich tributes on his 30th death anniversary on Sunday.

NTR's sons N. Balakrishna and Ramakrishna, daughters Purandeswari and Bhuvaneswari, grandsons Kalyan Ram and Nara Lokesh, the late leader's second wife, Lakshmi Parvathi, and others paid tributes at NTR Ghat on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), actor Babu Mohan and NTR's fans also paid floral tributes and recalled his services to Telugu people.

NTR Trust had made elaborate arrangements at NTR Ghat. It organised an all-religious prayer meeting and also displayed photographs depicting the late leader's journey in the film industry and politics.

Popular actor and TDP MLA Balakrishna said after paying tributes that NTR will be remembered as long as the sun shines.

He recalled that NTR not only earned immense popularity with his film but also created a sensation by founding TDP in the early 1980s.

Balakrishna said NTR provided political representation to the backward classes, weaker sections and minorities, and implemented several pro-poor schemes, which became a role model for the entire country.

The actor said it was NTR who fought for the self-respect of Telugu people and brought recognition to them globally.

NTR's another son, Ramakrishna, and granddaughter, Suhasini, launched a rally at Rasoolpura Junction in Begumpet, which culminated at NTR Ghat.

Suhasini recalled that NTR abolished the 'patel-patwari system' in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh and launched revolutionary welfare schemes.

Lakshmi Parvathi said that NTR will live forever in the hearts of people. She said that the late leader never bowed before anybody till his last breath.

NTR's daughter and BJP MP Purandeswari stated that even after 30 years, NTR is still alive in people's hearts. She called him a great leader who used politics to serve people. She pointed out that the schemes launched by NTR are still being implemented in the country.

NTR's another daughter, Bhuvaneswari, and her son, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, visited NTR Ghat to pay tributes.

Earlier, NTR's grandson and actor Kalyan Ram laid wreaths at the samadhi.

Legendary actor NTR had launched TDP in 1982 on the slogan of Telugu self-respect and created a record of sorts by coming to power within nine months, ending the single-party rule of Congress in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He died on January 18, 1996, a few months after his son-in-law, N. Chandrababu Naidu, led a revolt and became the Chief Minister.