Türkiye, Baltic Nations Convene Meeting in Lithuania
(MENAFN) Turkey's top diplomat Hakan Fidan engaged in critical multi-nation negotiations Friday during a strategic Baltic partnership conference in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, signaling deepening regional cooperation.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the diplomatic gathering united Fidan with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, and Latvian Deputy Foreign Minister Artjoms Ursulskis for coordinated discussions.
Fidan's packed agenda included a separate session with Rasa Budbergyte, deputy speaker of the Lithuanian parliament and chair of the Committee on European Affairs, alongside parliamentary members who joined the consultations.
The Turkish foreign minister conducted additional bilateral meetings with Budrys and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, expanding dialogue beyond the core Baltic framework.
In a notable cultural outreach, Fidan also convened with Tatar and Karaim community representatives based in Vilnius, emphasizing ethnic and historical connections between Turkey and the Baltic region.
The series of high-level encounters underscores Ankara's intensified engagement with northern European partners amid shifting geopolitical dynamics across the continent.
