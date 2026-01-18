Iran’s Supreme leader blames Trump for killings during protests

(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused US President Donald Trump of bearing primary responsibility for the deaths and destruction linked to the recent wave of unrest across Iran.



Addressing an audience in Tehran on Saturday, Khamenei claimed that the US president played a direct role in fueling the turmoil, asserting that Washington was actively involved during what he described as a period of internal instability. He stated that Trump personally intervened, saying he “issued threats, and encouraged and supported the seditionists.”



Khamenei went on to argue that the unrest was part of a broader foreign agenda aimed at undermining Iran’s sovereignty. “I say this firmly that America’s goal in the recent sedition was to swallow up Iran,” he declared.



The protests initially erupted in Tehran late last month amid growing public frustration over worsening economic conditions and the sharp decline of Iran’s national currency, the rial. Over time, the demonstrations expanded beyond the capital, reaching multiple cities throughout the country.



According to reports, the situation escalated significantly on Jan. 8, when calls for mass demonstrations were issued by the US-based son of Iran’s former monarch, prompting larger crowds to take to the streets. What began as public dissent soon evolved into violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces.



During these clashes, a substantial number of casualties were reported, particularly in western regions of the country. Authorities stated that initially peaceful protests were “hijacked by rioters,” alleging that the unrest was backed by foreign intelligence services, including those of the United States and Israel.



Widespread damage was also reported nationwide, with attacks targeting government facilities, police stations, commercial properties, banks, and mosques, including in the capital. Preliminary assessments cited losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.



While no official figure has been released regarding fatalities, unofficial estimates cited by reports suggest the death toll could range from several hundred to several thousand.



In his remarks, Khamenei also placed the recent events within a historical context, asserting that the United States has pursued a long-term strategy against Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He said Washington has consistently attempted to “restore its dominance” over the country, adding that this approach has been maintained by successive US administrations.

MENAFN18012026000045017281ID1110613700