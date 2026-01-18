Qatar Attends Global Forum For Food And Agriculture In Berlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, participated in The 18th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) and the Berlin Agriculture Ministers' Conference under the theme“Water. Harvests. Our Future” and the Green Week International Trade Fair, a leading global event in the food and agriculture sector, held in Berlin, Germany.

The gatherings brought together agriculture ministers, heads of delegations, and representatives of international organizations from around the world.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Agriculture and Food Security Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani.

The forum focused on modern and sustainable methods for water conservation in agriculture to ensure food security.