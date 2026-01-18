Medical Centre To Provide Free Annual Comprehensive Checkups For Members Of Qatar Press Centre And Their Families

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) has signed a partnership agreement with Al-Riyada Medical Centre aimed at providing distinguished healthcare services to QPC members and their families, including one free comprehensive medical checkup annually.

The signing ceremony took place at the Centre's headquarters. The agreement was signed by Sadiq Mohammed Al-Amari, Director General of the Qatar Press Centre, and Jamshir Hamza, Director General of Al-Riyada Medical Centre.

Al-Amari praised the role of the private healthcare sector in the country and the services it provides in delivering advanced medical care to everyone living in Qatar. He emphasised that this role serves as a key support to the public healthcare sector and strengthens the nation's comprehensive healthcare system.

He explained that the cooperation agreement aligns with the Centre's vision to enhance the services offered to its members and expand the scope of social and health benefits for them and their families. He noted that the Center continuously works to build strategic partnerships with various state institutions, stemming from its belief in the importance of integration between media work and all pillars of national development.

Al-Amari added that the agreement enables members and their families to benefit from a wide range of high-quality healthcare services at preferential rates, considering this step part of a series of initiatives adopted by the Centre to enhance the media work environment and provide comprehensive care for professionals in the field.

He noted that the agreement grants members and their families direct discounts, benefits, and privileges that facilitate access to medical services under a preferential pricing list.

He explained that Al-Riyada Medical Ceneer offers its services through more than fifteen specialized departments, in addition to multiple support services. These include cardiology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, paediatrics, ophthalmology, ear, nose and throat (ENT), obstetrics and gynaecology, dermatology, as well as radiology, diagnostics, laboratories, general medicine, oral and maxillofacial medicine and surgery, orthodontics, endodontics, and general dentistry. Additional support services include pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, cardiac tests such as ECHO and TMT, physiotherapy, and optometry.

Hamza announced the provision of a free annual comprehensive medical checkup package for members of the Qatar Press Centre and their families. The package includes a set of basic measurements and tests, such as blood sugar, cholesterol, creatinine for kidney function, uric acid, liver enzymes (SGPT and SGOT), in addition to an eye exam and blood pressure measurement, along with a consultation with a general practitioner.

He clarified that members or their family members can visit the centre to benefit from this service by presenting their Qatar Press Centre membership card, with the requirement to fast for at least eight hours, noting that the service will be provided immediately.