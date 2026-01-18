Invest Qatar Pavilion Showcases Qatar's Vision At WEF Annual Meeting 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Invest Qatar, the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar, will host a dedicated Country Pavilion for the second consecutive year in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026.

Held from 19 to 23 January, the pavilion will serve as a vibrant platform, connecting national stakeholders with global industry leaders. It will showcase Qatar's dynamic business ecosystem, innovation-driven economy and diverse opportunities, while enabling visitors to experience the country's rich culture and forward-looking vision through interactive features and warm Qatari hospitality.

The Invest Qatar Pavilion will feature key governmental entities, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Planning Council (NPC), and the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE). Leading national stakeholders from the investment and finance sector will also participate, including the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), and Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council (QRDI), alongside major national banks such as Qatar National Bank (QNB), Commercial Bank Qatar (CBQ), Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), and Doha Bank. The pavilion will further highlight Qatar's sports, education, and cultural initiatives, represented by Qatar Foundation, Doha Forum, Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), and Qatar Debate.

The sessions will feature government and industry leaders, including H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, Minister of Finance; H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman, Qatar Tourism; Mohammed Saif Al-Sowaidi, CEO, QIA; Abdullah Mohammed Al Ansari, CEO, QSE; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani, CEO, QFZ; Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater, CEO, QFC,; Omar Al Ansari, Secretary General, QRDI; Rama Chakaki, President, QSTP; H E Dr. Hend Al- Muftah, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the UN Office in Geneva; Dr Tamy bin Ahmed Al Binali, CEO, QFMA; Abdullah Mubarak Al Khalifa, CEO, QNB Group; Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad Al Thani, CEO, Doha Bank Group; Stephen Moss, CEO, CBQ Group; Bassel Gamal, CEO, QIB Group; and Mohammed Al-Hardan, Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications, QIA.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO of Invest Qatar, said:“The Invest Qatar Pavilion's return to Davos reflects our ongoing commitment to connecting global investors with Qatar's thriving business ecosystem. This platform allows us to share our vision for a diversified, innovation-driven economy, foster meaningful dialogue, and strengthen strategic partnerships that will shape the future of business in Qatar and beyond.”