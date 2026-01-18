Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature Rise Expected This Week Check Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The biting winter chill is gone right at the start of Magh. Still, it feels quite cool in the mornings. How will the weather be from North to South Bengal over the weekend? Check out the full photo gallery for details

The winter chill will last a few more days with no major change in night temps. The cold will slowly fade, with a 3°C rise expected between Monday and Wednesday. Dense fog is likely.

Today in Kolkata, the minimum temperature is 12.5°C, 2.0°C below normal. Yesterday's max was 23.5°C. Humidity is 44-87%. The next 24 hours will see temps between 12°C and 23°C.

In South Bengal's western districts, temps may be 7-10°C. In Kolkata and Gangetic West Bengal, night temps could be 12-13°C. Light to moderate fog will increase from Saturday.

Moderate to dense fog in Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bardhaman, Hooghly, and North 24 Parganas. Fog will increase over the weekend. Dense fog warning for North Bengal districts.

Dense fog warning for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, and Dinajpur. No weather change for 2 days. Temps will rise from Monday. Dry weather, no rain expected.