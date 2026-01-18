Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Fog Wrecks Havoc Cold Wave Alert Issued Check Forecast

Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: How dense will the fog be in Gurugram on January 17, 2026? Get the full weather update on cold, pollution, and travel amid an orange alert. Check Here

On Jan 17, 2026, winter will be harsh in Gurugram & NCR. Min temps may hit 6-7°C, max 20-22°C. Dense morning fog will cut visibility to 50m, leading to an IMD orange alert.

Experts say a western disturbance will bring light clouds & cold winds at 10-15 km/h. High humidity (70-90%) will add to the chill. Sunrise is 7:15 AM, sunset 5:40 PM. AQI may be poor.

Dense fog may delay Gurugram trains & flights. Road travelers need extra caution. Farmers should protect crops from frost. Temps might rise slightly, but fog may last until Jan 20.

This cold can worsen joint pain & breathing issues. Doctors advise warm clothes & avoiding cold air. Use fog lights in fog. Keep elderly & kids indoors. Eat Vitamin-C rich food.

The weekly trend shows Jan 16 had a min temp of 6°C & max of 22°C. Jan 17 will be similar. From Jan 18-20, night temps may be 7-9°C with a chance of light rain.