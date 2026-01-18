Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Celebrate Daughter Malti Marie's 4Th Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated Malti Marie Chopra Jonas's fourth birthday, a moment rich of family love. The occasion symbolized the swiftness with which time had flown since the couple welcomed their little one, thus making it particularly special for them.

Malti Marie's 4th Birthday

Malti's birthday was celebrated with a beautifully curated mermaid themed party that captured the imagination of childhood and the spirit of fun. The décor incorporated several playful elements, with bright colours and imaginative detailing that transformed the celebration into something magical. Eevery detail within the birthday party set-up, from theme-based decorations to a thoughtfully designed birthday cake, was catered to making Malti's day.

Emotional Moments Shared by the Parents

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to their social media handles and shared glimpses into the celebration, rarely affording her fans a peek into her world as parents. In these posts, love, gratitude, and pride painted the theme of her daughter's growing years. Nick Jonas also expressed his emotions about how special watching their daughter grow into this milestone has been.

Warm birthday celebrations witnessed Malti's family members pouring their love on her. Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, expressed her affection through beautiful messages accentuating Malti's joy in the family. Thus, more affectionate messages from friends and well-wishers added charm to the big day.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The early years of Malti Marie's life came wrapped in challenges, a journey that Priyanka and Nick have walked with strength. Her fourth birthday, therefore, stands with being actually being celebrated not only for age but for resilience, happiness, and harmonious bonding.