Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day, Cold Nights Expected Check Forecast

Bhopal Weather LATEST Update: What will the weather be like in Bhopal today, January 17, 2026? Get the full day's weather update on cold, sun, AQI, and travel conditions

In Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, the chill will continue on January 17, 2026. Mornings and nights will feel cool, but the weather will turn pleasant as the sun comes out.

January 17 in Bhopal might start with light mist or fog. However, as the sun gets stronger, the fog will clear up. The minimum temperature is expected to be between 12-14°C.

There's no significant chance of rain in Bhopal on January 17. The weather will remain dry, though some light clouds might appear. The day will be stable and comfortable overall.

Bhopal's air quality won't be a major issue. The AQI is expected to be moderate. Pollution might rise slightly in the morning due to fog, but it will improve during the day.

The weather on January 17 is great for sightseeing in Bhopal. It's a perfect time to visit Upper Lake or Bhojtal. Be cautious while driving in the morning fog and bundle up at night.