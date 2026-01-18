MP CM Mohan Yadav Visits Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site, Slams Congress Rule

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) factory premises in Bhopal, site of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, to inspect the area, review the status of the site and hold discussions with officials regarding its future use and development.

CM Slams Congress, Praises Own Government's Actions

During the visit, CM Yadav took a dig at the previous Congress-led governments, alleging that they neglected the site and delayed the disposal of toxic waste accumulated from the tragic incident. Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said, "A horrific accident occurred due to the gas leak; this is as big a stain as what happened in Bhopal during Congress rule on the intervening night December 2 and December 3, 1984. The toxic waste was kept here at the site for several years by the then Congress government and this site became a haunted place but our government followed the directives of the court (to dispose of the waste)."

"We stand with those who died or were affected in this incident, but it is surprising that Congress committed one sin after another. First, they neglected this area, and then they delayed the disposal of this toxic waste. I am glad that our government has taken steps to deal with all the toxic waste here, and I congratulate all those officials who disposed of it under the guidance of the court," CM Yadav added.

Future Development and Vision for Bhopal

He further stressed that the toxic waste was not only incinerated but also that a message was delivered across the globe, while safeguarding the state's position that scientists were capable of dealing with the disposal of such hazardous waste. "With this, we made such an arrangement to clean the stain of the past. Bhopal is the capital of our state and to enhance its prestige and dignity, our government is working together with the central government under the leadership of PM Modi for good governance," he added.

He added that efforts were made to clean the toxic waste from the site last year and that, in the near future, suggestions would be sought for further development activities here under the guidance of the court, taking all stakeholders and various sections of society into confidence.

Toxic Waste Disposal and Tragedy Background

The toxic waste, which originated from the Union Carbide factory site in Bhopal, was transported to Pithampur in Dhar district for safe disposal on the night of January 1, 2025.

Four decades after the tragic incident of the '1984 Bhopal gas tragedy', a total of 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste materials were shifted to the Ramky company located in Pithampur. The incineration of 337 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the Gas Tragedy was completed at the waste disposal factory on June 30 last year.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, claimed the lives of several thousand people after a deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

The tragedy unfolded in Bhopal, when the highly dangerous and toxic gas, methyl isocyanate (MIC), escaped from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) and resulted in the death of 5,295 human beings, injuries to almost 5,68,292 persons, besides loss of livestock and loss of property of almost 5,478 persons. (ANI)

