Akshay Kumar's Hilarious Anniversary Wish For Twinkle Khanna Goes Viral

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have a unique way of expressing their love for each other in public. Instead of posting lovey-dovey posts, they both always make sure to tease each other by sharing their funny pictures and videos on social media. Isn't it cute? As they completed 25 years of their journey as Mr and Mrs on January 17, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a cute clip of Twinkle in which she could be seen walking in a funny way.

A Quirky Anniversary Tribute

In his caption, the actor also recalled what his mother-in-law and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia jokingly told him about Twinkle on their wedding day 25 years ago. "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that.' 25 years, and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai... Her daughter refuses to even walk straight... she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay wrote.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On The Work Front

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple films lined up, including Welcome 3, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Bhoot Bangla, among others. Last month, Akshay shared a special teaser of Welcome 3, offering a glimpse of the star-studded cast of the film and their dramatic entry against the tune of a Christmas jingle.

"Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle!In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have. We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026," Akshay wrote in the caption.

The video features Akshay alongside stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Johny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rajpal Yadav, among others, walking in unison as they remain armed with guns and dressed in protective gear.

Twinkle Khanna's New Book

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna recently released a sequel to her bestselling book, 'Mrs Funnybones', adding another milestone to her literary achievements. (ANI)

