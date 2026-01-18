Historic Milestone: PM Modi Flags Off India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train will transform long-distance travel in India, making journeys "more comfortable, splendid and memorable" for passengers across the country.

Addressing a gathering after flagging off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train here, the Prime Minister highlighted the momentum of development in the state. PM Modi, in his speech, said, "Today, the campaign to accelerate West Bengal's progress from Malda has gained even more momentum. Just a short while ago, the laying of foundation stone and inauguration of numerous projects related to West Bengal's development have taken place."

Boosting West Bengal's Connectivity

He announced the addition of new rail services and infrastructure aimed at improving mobility and economic activity. "New rail services have been provided to West Bengal. These projects will make travel easier for the people here and also simplify trade and business. The new facilities built for track maintenance here will create fresh opportunities for the youth of this region," the Prime Minister said.

Launch of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Calling it a historic step for Indian Railways, PM Modi added, "From the sacred land of Bengal, another major step towards the modernisation of Indian Railways has been taken today. Starting today, Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are being launched in India."

Explaining the impact of the new service, he said, "These Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will make long journeys for the countrymen more comfortable, splendid, and memorable."

The Prime Minister also revealed the route of the first sleeper service. "This country's first Vande Bharat sleeper train is connecting the land of Mother Kali to the land of Mother Kamakhya. In the coming times, this modern train will expand across the entire country," he said.

New Amrit Bharat Express Services

The Prime Minister congratulated the people while informing that Bengal has recieved four additional trains. Congratulating the people, PM Modi said, "I congratulate Bengal, Assam, and the entire country for this modern sleeper train. Today, Bengal received four more modern Amrit Bharat Express trains. New Jalpaiguri - Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express; New Jalpaiguri - Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar - Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express; Alipurduar - Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express."

Modernisation of Indian Railways

He also spoke about the broader transformation of the railways. "This will further strengthen connectivity between Bengal, especially North Bengal, and South and West India. Indian Railways is undergoing a phase of complete transformation today. Railway electrification is progressing rapidly, railway stations are being modernised, and more than 150 Vande Bharat trains are now operating across the country, including in West Bengal," the PM said.

Pointing to the long-term vision, the Prime Minister said, "Along with this, a network of modern, high-speed trains is being developed, and the people of Bengal are directly benefiting from this transformation."

PM Modi flagged off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train from Malda in West Bengal, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation of Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express will operate on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route.

PM's Visit and Future Launches

The Prime Minister is set to visit Assam afterwards. In Assam, he will participate in the historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community called the "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026".

On January 18, the Prime Minister will also flag off 2 New Amrit Bharat Express trains between Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) with the aim of strengthening rail connectivity between the Northeast and Northern India, enabling safer and more convenient travel for people. (ANI)

