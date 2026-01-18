Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Celebrate 25 Years Of Marriage Shares Hilarious Video

Akshay Kumar Wedding Anniversary With Twinkle Khanna: Akshay Kumar celebrated his silver jubilee of marriage. He celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Twinkle Khanna in a very cute and funny way

On social media, the actor shared a fun dance video of Twinkle, showcasing her carefree personality and tremendous energy. Along with the clip, Akshay wrote a long, loving note that perfectly captures their relationship and their fun sense of humor.

Akshay shared a post celebrating Twinkle on their 25th wedding anniversary. Akshay wrote,“When we got married on this day in 2001, her mother said, 'Son, be prepared to laugh even in the most awkward situations because that's exactly what she will do.'”

Akshay added, "It's been 25 years and I know my mother-in-law never lies... Her daughter doesn't even walk straight... She loves to dance through life," and ended the message with a laughing emoji. He called their journey together "madness that we both love."

Akshay Kumar concluded by saying, "From day one to the twenty-fifth year, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, thinking and sometimes even a little worried! Happy anniversary to us, Tina."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna married on January 17, 2001, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Over the years, the couple has remained one of Bollywood's strongest and most down-to-earth couples. They have two children: son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012.

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna has now taken a break from acting. She was last seen in "Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle," where she co-hosted the talk-show with Kajol.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has a long line of big projects lined up at all times. His upcoming films include "Haivaan," the comedy "Welcome to the Jungle," and "Hera Pheri 3."