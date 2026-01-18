'Border 2': Ahan Shetty Shares BTS Stills, Quotes 'Mai Waapas Aaunga'

Actor Ahan Shetty has shared the stills from behind-the-scenes of his upcoming film 'Border 2', featuring his love for the on-screen daughter and wife from the film. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ahan Shetty created hype around his character in the film by sharing heartwarming photos from the set. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen spending time with his onscreen daughter, who was sitting on the front of the car while wearing an Indian Navy hat. In another photo, Ahan was seen lying on the lap of his onscreen wife, Anya Singh, while reading a book. The actor wrote, "Mai Waapas Aaunga", lyrics from the song 'Ghar Kab Aaoge'. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan)

Ahan Shetty Grateful for 'Immense Love'

Ahan Shetty, who carries forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in Border 2, is being showered with immense love across the internet. The actor expressed his gratitude for the appreciation he has been receiving for his role in 'Border 2' as seen in the trailer of the film.

"All this love honestly leaves me a little speechless. To see people, especially the younger generation connect so deeply with the trailer and my work is something I never imagined so soon. Every message, every caption, every bit of excitement comes straight from the heart, and I feel it completely. I carry this film, and the legacy associated with it, with immense respect and responsibility. The encouragement and warmth I'm receiving only strengthen my belief and push me to give everything I have. I'm deeply thankful for this love, it's emotional, humbling, and something I will always hold close," said Ahan Shetty as quoted in a press note.

'Border 2': Cast, Premise and Release Date

Directed by Anurag Singh, the second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty joining him to fight the enemies. "Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one.

'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. The movie will hit the big screens ahead of Republic Day on January 23. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)