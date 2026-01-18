Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kabaddi Champions League: Hisar Heroes' Fixture List Revealed For 2026

2026-01-18 02:07:45
The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has revealed the match line-up for Hisar Heroes ahead of the league's inaugural season, scheduled to take place from January 25 to February 7, 2026, at the Sports University of Haryana, Rai. Representing one of Haryana's proud kabaddi regions, ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes will face a demanding fixture list as they prepare to battle some of the strongest teams in the league during the round-robin stage, according to a release.

With a mix of classic rivalries and fresh matchups, the Heroes' campaign promises intensity, grit, and thrilling kabaddi action, the release said.

Hisar Heroes League Stage Fixtures

Hisar Heroes - League Stage Fixtures:. January 26, 2026: Hisar Heroes vs Bhiwani Bulls. January 28, 2026: Hisar Heroes vs Panipat Panthers. January 30, 2026: Rohtak Royals vs Hisar Heroes. February 1, 2026: Karnal Kings vs Hisar Heroes. February 2, 2026: Faridabad Fighters vs Hisar Heroes. February 3, 2026: Sonipat Stars vs Hisar Heroes. February 5, 2026: Hisar Heroes vs Gurugram Gurus

Each fixture will test the Heroes' depth, resilience, and tactical strength as they push for a spot in the knockout stage.

With matches scheduled across prime-time slots, ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes will look to harness fan support and channel the fighting spirit the region is known for. The team enters the season with belief and ambition, aiming to leave a strong mark in KCL's first-ever edition.

Road to the Final

Following the league phase, the top teams will advance to the semi-finals on February 6, with the final scheduled for February 7, 2026.

As the countdown begins, Hisar Heroes will be keen to rise to the challenge and script their journey in the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

