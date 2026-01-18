Tamannaah Beats Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Record Sai Pallavi Tops Most-Viewed Songs List

Tamannaah is killing it with her special songs right now. Her latest dance number, 'Aaj Ki Raat,' just made the list of most-viewed songs, setting a new record for her.

Movie songs getting lots of views is normal. 10M is common, 50M is okay. But 100M is a big deal. A billion? That's a huge record Tamannaah just set, beating Samantha's South record.

Tamannaah's been in more special songs than movies lately. She did 'Aaj Ki Raat' for 'Stree 2' two years ago. The song was a huge hit and her dance moves wowed everyone.

This song just set a new record, crossing 1 billion views. Tamannaah shared her excitement on social media, thanking fans for their love. It's the talk of the town again!

Tamannaah broke Samantha's 'Oo Antava' record (500M views). But she's still behind Sai Pallavi, whose 'Rowdy Baby' song from 'Maari 2' has a massive 1.7 billion views.

On YouTube, 'Shri Hanuman Chalisa' is #1 with 5B views. 'Lehanga' is second (1.8B), '52 Gaj Ka Daman' is third (1.73B), and 'Zaroori Tha' & 'Rowdy Baby' are fourth & fifth.