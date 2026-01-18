Rahul Gandhi Meets Indore Water Victims, Demands Govt Accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met with the families of those who lost their lives allegedly due to consumption of contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality and demanded accountability from the state government over the incident.

Accompanied by the families affected by the water contamination incident in Bhagirathpura, he also demanded that proper compensation be given to the victims. "Those who committed this. There must be someone responsible or someone in the government for this. The government should take responsibility. The compensation and treatment cost assistance for the incident that happened because of the government's negligence should be given to the affected families," Rahul Gandhi told reporters here.

Details of the Visit

Upon his arrival in the city this morning, the Congress leader reached the Bombay Hospital and met the victims of water contamination and their families. Thereafter, he visited the Bhagirathpura area of the city and interacted with the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. During his visit, heavy security arrangements were put in place in the area.

'This is My Job'

When asked about whether he was stopped from meeting the families, the Congress MP said, "I was not stopped (from meeting the families). This is not politics. I am an opposition leader. People died here, and people are not getting clean water here. I am here to highlight their issues. This is my job. It is my responsibility. I am here to help them and stand with them. You can call it whatever you want. Call it politics if you wish. I don't care. I am standing with these people (affected families)."

Gandhi Slams BJP Government

Rahul Gandhi further targeted the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, saying it was the state government's responsibility to provide clean water and control pollution, but it was not fulfilling either. "I just met the affected people, and they are present here. In their families, people lost their lives and fell ill. It was said that they would give the country smart cities. This is a new model of a smart city where there is no drinking water, and people are being intimidated. People are not getting clean water in Indore, and people are dying after drinking the water. This is the urban model. And this is not just happening in Indore. The same thing is happening in many cities. It is the government's responsibility to provide clean water and control pollution. The government is not fulfilling any of these responsibilities," the LoP added.

Victims' Families Speak Out

Meanwhile, a resident, Manish Pawar, whose mother died due to the contaminated water in Bhagirathpura, said that Rahul Gandhi came to help the victims and offered them reassurance and comfort. "He (Rahul Gandhi) had come to help the victims, to offer them reassurance and comfort. He provided a cheque for Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance. Twenty families were present. He said he would make an effort to get clean water and other facilities provided to us," Pawar told reporters.

Another resident, Shanu Prajapat, said, "I told him (LoP) that my mother-in-law died all of a sudden due to vomiting and diarrhoea. We weren't even able to reach the hospital. Rahul Gandhi said that he will support us. We were given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh (by Rahul Gandhi), but what can that do? Human life has no price. The government gave us a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs, but we need water. For how long can we keep purchasing clean water?"

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura sparked widespread criticism after claiming several lives and affecting many families. Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had announced Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)