Border 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol Starrer Multi-Star Movie Ticket Sales To Start From THIS Date

Border 2 Advance Booking Update: Border 2 is gearing up to storm cinemas this Republic Day weekend. With Sunny Deol returning in a powerful patriotic avatar, the much-awaited sequel is witnessing massive buzz ahead of its advance booking and release

Sunny Deol-fronted war drama Border 2 is rapidly emerging as one of the most anticipated Bollywood releases of 2026. The film, a sequel to the iconic 1997 blockbuster Border, has already sparked strong audience curiosity, driven by its patriotic theme, large-scale action sequences, and nostalgia value attached to the original.

As per the latest industry update, advance booking for Border 2 is scheduled to open on January 19, 2026, just four days ahead of its theatrical release on January 23, 2026. The strategic release timing around the Republic Day weekend is expected to work in the film's favor, as patriotic films traditionally witness higher footfalls during this period.

The recently released trailer has further amplified the buzz. It showcases Sunny Deol in a powerful avatar once again, evoking memories of his iconic role from the original film. The trailer's impactful dialogues, war sequences, and emotional undertone have found strong resonance among fans, particularly in mass circuits where Sunny Deol's films historically enjoy solid support.

Trade experts predict that single-screen theatres and large-format cinemas will go aggressive with show allotments, anticipating heavy opening weekend demand. With advance booking going live soon, industry observers are closely tracking early ticket sales to gauge the film's opening potential.

Given the high level of pre-release hype, Border 2 is expected to register one of the biggest pre-sales for a Bollywood film in recent times. If early booking trends translate into strong footfalls, the film could be poised for a powerful opening at the Indian box office, setting the stage for a successful extended holiday run.