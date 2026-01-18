Big Dhurandhar 2 Update: Trailer Editing Underway, Akshaye Khanna Not Returning To Set

Aditya Dhar has begun work on the trailer for Dhurandhar 2, but insiders close to the project deny that Akshaye Khanna is filming more parts.

Dhurandhar 2 has been the subject of much speculation, with latest claims stating that Akshaye Khanna has returned to the set to shoot extra sequences for the sequel. However, these rumours have been categorically rejected. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that, while Akshaye Khanna is still a part of the highly awaited Ranveer Singh film, the actor is presently not filming any other projects.

According to production sources, Akshaye's role in Dhurandhar 2 was finished during the film's original filming session. His role in the sequel is confined to a few key flashback sequences recorded previously. "There is currently no more filming with Akshaye Khanna. His scenes were completed earlier and are part of critical flashback periods in the story," a source confirmed, putting a stop to concerns regarding reshoots.

The explanation comes as there is rising interest in the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was a huge success. Given the project's magnitude and ambitions, every on-set activity has automatically generated internet attention. However, the producers are clear that Akshaye's involvement in the film has already been confirmed, and no new sequences starring him are being added at this time.

The first installment starred Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Dhurandhar, which opened in theatres on December 5, 2025, went on to become one of the year's biggest box-office blockbusters, setting a high standard for its sequel.

While reports of extra shoots have been put to rest, Dhurandhar 2 has reached a critical point behind the scenes. Aditya Dhar, the film's director, is now working on trimming the trailer. The developers are apparently planning to release a trailer by the end of February. "Aditya is sitting on the trailer edit. "The goal is to deliver something impactful again," one insider said.

Composer Shashwat Sachdev has begun work on the film's background score, which will add to its pace. "Shashwat Sachdev has also begun working on the film's background score. "Both sound and visuals are being treated as top priorities," the insider continued, suggesting the level of care going into the post-production phase.

With Dhurandhar 2 set to hit theatres on March 19, the team is working tirelessly to ensure that the sequel lives up to the reputation of the original film. The picture, which is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, is building up to be one of 2026's most anticipated big-screen movies.