'I Am Muslim...': AR Rahman Explains Why He Worked On Ramayana, Responds To Trolls

AR Rahman addressed themes of faith and identity while working on Ramayana, stating that art transcends religion. Here's what he stated, as well as release information for the film.

AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning soundtrack composer, recently spoke about collaborating on filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's next epic Ramayana despite being Muslim, noting that creativity and knowledge are not restricted by religious barriers.

The acclaimed composer, who is working on the project alongside two-time Oscar-winning musician Hans Zimmer, stated that he was raised with knowledge of Indian epics from a young age.

Rahman discussed his role in the Ramayana and addressed questions about faith and identity during a recent interview on the BBC Asian YouTube channel. He highlighted the need of overcoming religious differences and narrow-mindedness. 'I went to a Brahmin school and we had the Ramayana and Mahabharata every year, so I know the plot,' the composer explained.

He emphasised that the epic's core is based on principles and ideals, not religious identification. Speaking on the current dispute, he stated, "The story is about how virtuous and high-principled a person is." People might argue, but I appreciate all of the excellent things that you can learn. Rahman used religious teachings to reinforce his thesis, claiming that information should be accepted regardless of its source.

Rahman says that he is Muslim and the Ramayana is Hindu, emphasising the necessity for society to broaden its perspectives. 'I believe we must move above narrow-mindedness and selfishness. When we soar above, we shine, which is quite significant. Hans Zimmer is Jewish, I am Muslim, and the Ramayana is Hindu. It is coming from India to the entire world with love," the composer stated.

AR Rahman's past and early exposure to Indian epics Rahman was born into a Hindu household in Madras. His original name was Dileep Kumar Rajagopala, which he changed after converting to Islam in 1989.

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, is a large-scale production. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. This two-part film will be released on Diwali 2026 and 2027.

The cast also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha. According to reports, Ramayana will cost more than Rs 4,000 crore to make.