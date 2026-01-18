Maruti Celerio To Renault Kwid: 5 Budget Friendly Cars For New Professionals

These days, even people with a modest income can think about buying a car. It's not a huge deal anymore. Whether you're just starting your first job, a daily commuter, or part of a middle-class family.

With today's rising costs, the needs of middle-class families are changing. Many are looking for cars that are perfect for daily commutes and don't strain their budget. Keeping this in mind, automobile companies are offering good options in the lower segment.

Maruti Suzuki has many low-priced cars. The cheapest is the Alto K10, which has been winning customers' hearts for years. It's on the list of reliable small cars. Its specialty is its low price and easy maintenance. The ex-showroom price of the Alto K10 STD(O) variant starts from Rs. 3.69 lakh. It's a basic model, making it a great choice for first-time buyers.

The Renault Kwid is also on the list of low-budget, high-mileage cars. It's currently zipping through Indian roads and winning customers' hearts. Its tall look and low price are attracting first-time buyers. The price of the Kwid 1.0 RXE variant has dropped to Rs. 4.29 lakh. It's the perfect mix of style and budget.

Tata Motors is known for its sturdy body parts, and the Tiago is no exception. Thanks to its strong body and better safety, it's a top choice in the low-price range. The car's starting ex-showroom price is Rs. 4.57 lakh. It really stands out in this segment.

This list also includes one of Maruti's cheap cars, the S-Presso. Due to its low price, it's quickly becoming popular among budget buyers. The starting ex-showroom price of its STD(O) variant is just Rs. 3.49 lakh. It's a great option for first-time buyers.

The Maruti Celerio has also carved out a special place for itself in the Indian automobile market. It's known for its comfortable driving experience. Its starting ex-showroom price is Rs. 4.69 lakh. If you want a durable, high-mileage car on a low budget, this is an excellent choice.