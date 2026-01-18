The 50 Contestants FULL List: After Divya Agarwal, THIS Bigg Boss Winner Confirmed

The 50. Since its announcement, audiences have been anxious to learn more about the show's premise and competitor roster.

As the name implies, The 50 will feature a total of 50 celebrity competitors battling for the winner's title after enduring a rigorous atmosphere. The 50 is slated to make its India debut as a daring and fast-paced reality program produced by Banijay Asia. Unlike standard reality formats, the program provides a novel idea guided by a strong and mysterious entity known as The Lion, creating a layer of intrigue from the beginning.

The show's creators are promoting it as a unique option for fans searching for something else than traditional, long-running reality shows. The structure allows little space for comfort, requiring participants to be vigilant at all times. The show's constant chores, unexpected twists, and numerous eliminations are intended to test survival instincts rather than conventional gameplay.

The 50 premiere is just a few days away, so the producers are unveiling candidates' names one by one. So far, Karan Patel, Faisal Sheikh (aka Faisu), and Divya Agarwal have been officially confirmed as participation.

According to reports, The 50 would include another Bigg Boss winner besides Divya Agarwal. Well, he is none other than Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula. Yes, you read it correctly! After a lengthy wait, Prince Narula has inked a deal with Colours TV and JioHotstar to appear in their forthcoming reality program, The 50. He'll be announced as a contestant very soon. The episode is especially noteworthy since it marks Prince's return to Colours TV following his Bigg Boss 9 success and cameo appearance in Naagin 3," a source close to the situation stated. However, an official declaration addressing the same is still pending.

The reality TV personality recently made headlines with his 'arrest' video. The buzz started after a video appeared online showing the Roadies gang boss being led by police. The video quickly circulated on social media, causing significant conjecture and left followers worried and perplexed. Soon after, he clarified that the arrest accusations were false and that the scenario was captured as part of a brand-related shoot.

Returning to The 50, the much-anticipated program is set to air on Colours TV and JioHotstar on February 1, 2026. So yet, the creators have not divulged the time slot.