At 40, Not Youth, Is When Men Are The Most Sexually Driven, Study Finds

It's long been accepted as a biological truth that sexual desire fades slowly with age. But a new study has revealed that men don't hit their sexual peak in youth, but much later in life. Researchers from the University of Tartu in Estonia analysed data from more than 67,000 adults aged between 20 and 84, uncovering a pattern in male libido. Men's sexual desire doesn't peak in their 20s. Instead, it steadily climbs through early adulthood, reaches its highest point in the early 40s, and only then begins a slow decline.

The study found that men in their 60s report levels of sexual desire comparable to those in their 20s, challenging long-held ideas about ageing, hormones, and sexual vitality.

Women, however, followed a very different trajectory. Their sexual desire was strongest in early adulthood-typically from their 20s to early 30s-before gradually tapering off. After the age of 50, the decline became notably sharper.

“A particularly notable finding is just how substantially higher men's sexual desire was compared to women's throughout most of the adult life span,” the researchers wrote in the journal Scientific Reports.

“While prior research has consistently shown that men report greater levels of sexual desire than women, our findings underscore the magnitude of this difference at different ages.”

Testosterone levels in men are known to begin falling from the early 30s onwards, yet male libido continues to rise for nearly a decade after that.

“The mid–life peak in men suggests that factors beyond biological ageing, such as relational dynamics, may play a more significant role than initially anticipated,” the researchers wrote.

“For example, men in their forties are more likely to be in stable long–term relationships, which have been associated with increased sexual activity and emotional intimacy.”

The analysis also revealed a striking gender gap; even at its peak between the ages of 20 and 30, women's sexual desire remained lower than men's average levels across much of adulthood. It is only after the age of 60 that men's declining libido finally drops below the highest levels ever reported by women.

Some women reported higher sexual desire than many men, highlighting that libido is far from uniform. The study also found that bisexual participants recorded the highest levels of sexual desire overall.

Relationship status appeared to influence desire differently for men and women. Men in relationships reported higher libido than single men, while single women reported more sexual desire than women with partners. Profession also played a role: those working in office or sales jobs emerged as the most randy, while machine operators and military personnel reported the lowest levels.

Relationship satisfaction had a modest impact, with happier couples reporting slightly higher desire. Parenthood, however, showed a clear gender divide, having more children was linked to lower sexual desire in women, but higher desire in men.

“Sexual desire is a vital component of human relationships and well–being, shaped by demographic, relational, psychological, and cultural factors,” the team wrote.

“Understanding these influences is essential for advancing theoretical models and improving clinical interventions.”