Reliance Retail's Q3 Revenue Crosses Rs 97,600 Crore On Expansion Push


2026-01-18 02:06:57
Reliance showed a strong performance, with net profit increasing by 2.7% to Rs 3,551 crore and total revenue growing by 8.1% to Rs 97,605 crore. During this period, the company opened 431 new stores.

Reliance Retail, led by Mukesh Ambani, reported strong Q3 results. Net profit rose 2.7% to ₹3,551 crore, and total revenue grew 8.1% to ₹97,605 crore year-on-year.Strong operational performance. Operating revenue for the December quarter grew 9.2% to ₹86,951 crore, with EBITDA up 1.3% to ₹6,915 crore.Continuing its expansion, the retailer opened 431 new stores, reaching a total of 19,979. The registered customer base hit 378 million, with transactions up 47% YoY.This quarter, the company demerged its FMCG business, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL). It is now a direct subsidiary of RIL, set for independent and focused growth.Festive season boosted grocery and electronics sales. Laptops up 46%, mobiles 38%, TVs 25%. E-commerce platforms Ajio and Shine also saw continued growth.

AsiaNet News

