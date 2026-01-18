Ex‐Air Force Officer Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Daughter, Brutally Assaulting His Wife

A special Pocso court in Dehradun has sentenced a former Indian Air Force personnel to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his daughter over several years, beginning when she was around six years old. The verdict was delivered on Wednesday by Special Judge Archana Sagar, who also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict.

The man was found guilty under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation), and sections 5 and 6 of the Pocso Act. He had already been suspended from service prior to the trial.

The abuse came to light in November 2023 when the survivor, then 17, confided in her mother about the repeated assaults. Shocked, the mother filed a complaint the same day at a Dehradun police station. The accused was arrested on November 20, 2023, and has remained in custody since.

During proceedings, the court was informed that the assaults occurred across multiple postings in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand. The survivor testified that her father manipulated her by saying the abuse was“normal” and a way fathers showed love to their daughters.

The victim's family circumstances added to her vulnerability. Her younger brother is a special needs child, while another sibling suffers from a serious illness. The survivor stated that the abuse continued even when her mother was hospitalized after a road accident and during her trips to Delhi for her son's treatment. The convict also physically assaulted his wife, creating fear within the household.

The court relied heavily on the survivor's consistent statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, medical reports, and corroboration from eight witnesses, including her mother, relatives, doctors, and the investigating officer. Despite the defence claiming the case was fabricated due to marital discord, the court rejected the argument.

Public prosecutor Alpana Thapa noted that the survivor's testimony remained firm despite intense cross-examination. The court concluded that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.