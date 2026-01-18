Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela To Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood-South Pairs Debuting In 2026

Many new pairs like Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela to Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor are set to appear on big screen, combining Bollywood and South cinema. Some will be seen in romantic dramas, others will feature in horror thrillers. Take look at 6 such pairs

Movie:VVAN – Force of the Forest

Release Date:May 15, 2026

Bollywood's Sidharth Malhotra and South's Tamannaah Bhatia team up for the first time in this mystery horror thriller based on Indian folklore and myths.

Movie:Tu Meri Zindagi Hai

Release Date:May 2026

The final release date is pending. It's reportedly a sequel to 'Aashiqui' and 'Aashiqui 2'. Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan will romance South Indian actress Sreeleela for the first time in this musical romantic film.

Movie: Peddi

Release Date:March 27, 2026

'Peddi' is a Telugu sports action drama. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor will share the screen for the first time with South Indian superstar Ram Charan in this film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Movie:Ramayanam

Release Date:Diwali 2026

In this Hindi pan-India mythological film directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is paired with South Indian actress Sai Pallavi for the first time. The final release date is yet to be announced.

Movie:Diler

Release Date:2026

In this sports drama directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan and South Indian actress Sreeleela are sharing the screen for the first time. The final release date has not been announced yet.

Movie:Do Deewane Shehar Mein

Release Date:Feb 20, 2026

Mrunal Thakur, who works in both industries, pairs with Siddhant Chaturvedi for the first time in this romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar.