Dhanush To Badshah: List Of Mrunal Thakur's Rumored Boyfriends

Mrunal Thakur is in the spotlight. According to media reports, she is set to marry South superstar Dhanush in February 2026. However, neither of them has released an official statement about the wedding. Fans seem excited.

Talk about Mrunal Thakur's wedding is in full swing. Fans are also eager to see her as a bride. By the way, let us tell you that Mrunal's love affair stories are quite a few. Mrunal's name has been linked with many. Let's find out about them...

During her early days in TV, Mrunal Thakur was reportedly in a relationship with writer Sharad Tripathi. Both were quite serious about each other. However, they broke up due to personal differences.

Dating rumors about Mrunal Thakur also swirled with her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Arjit Taneja. They were often seen together on set. Their on-screen chemistry and growing closeness fueled the dating rumors. However, neither of them confirmed the relationship.

The friendly relationship between Mrunal Thakur and TV actor Kushal Tandon and their social media interactions caught fans' attention, leading to rumors of an affair. However, neither ever confirmed it.

Rumors of a close bond between Mrunal Thakur and rapper Badshah started when they were often seen together. However, Badshah later dismissed the speculation, clarifying that there was no romantic relationship between them.

Mrunal Thakur's name was also linked with Siddhant Chaturvedi, especially when they were seen together in public. News of an affair between them also surfaced, but both remained silent.

A viral picture of Mrunal Thakur and Telugu actor Sumanth sparked online dating rumors. Despite all this, neither of them reacted to the speculation.