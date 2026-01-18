US-Pak Military Exercise A Blow To 'Vishwaguru' Diplomacy: Jairam

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday criticised the central government after the United States and Pakistan armies conducted a joint military exercise. He said the exercise exposed what he described as the failure of India's foreign policy claims. Pakistan and the United States armies had launched a joint military drill exercise 'Inspired Gambit-2026'.

Jairam Ramesh Slams 'Vishwaguru' Diplomacy

In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "In yet another blow to the self-proclaimed Vishwaguru's self-boastful diplomacy, the US Central Command has just issued a statement saying that US and Pakistani Army soldiers have completed joint training exercises codenamed 'Inspired Gamble.'"

"In June 2025 the-then Chief of the US Central Command General Michael Kunilla had hailed Pakistan as a 'phenomenal partner' in counter-terrorism. President Trump himself has repeatedly expressed his deep admiration for Field Marshal Asim Munir, whose inflammatory and communally provocative remarks had provided the immediate backdrop to the Pakistan-orchestrated terror attacks in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025. Just yesterday, President Trump reiterated that he had intervened to have Operation Sindoor halted on May 10, 2025," the post read.

Trump's Claim of Halting India-Pak War

A day earlier, US president Donald Trump reiterated his claim of having stopped a war between India and Pakistan, while also saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked him for saving at least 10 million lives.

"In a year, we made eight peace deals and ended the war in Gaza. We have peace in the Middle East...We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting, two nuclear nations...The Pakistani Prime Minister said Donald Trump saved at least 10 million people, and it was amazing," he said.

Trump has made similar claims many times since May 10 last year, stating that it was his pressure that led to peace between the two nuclear-armed neighbours as he makes his pitch for the Nobel Peace Prize. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)