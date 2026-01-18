3 Reasons Randy Orton Could Capture His 15Th WWE World Championship At Wrestlemania Showdown

Randy Orton's long-awaited return to the title picture could culminate in his 15th WWE World Championship. With Cody Rhodes as a dream opponent, the Royal Rumble stage and box-office appeal make The Viper's coronation a real possibility.

The possibility of Orton dethroning Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble would create the perfect setup for a blockbuster showdown against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has become a main-event fixture since his return, and a clash with Orton would deliver massive box-office appeal. WWE has often used the Rumble as a launchpad for marquee WrestleMania bouts, and this scenario fits that mold.

Despite being one of WWE's most decorated stars, Orton has not held the world title for a considerable period. His recent involvement has largely been in mid-card rivalries, leaving fans eager to see him back at the top. Awarding him a 15th championship reign would not only recognize his legendary career but also restore his presence in the main-event spotlight. Triple H, who once shared faction ties with Orton, could be the one to finally pull the trigger on this storyline.

Orton's track record as a headline act is undeniable. The Legend Killer has main-evented WrestleMania and countless pay-per-views, consistently proving his ability to draw audiences. As WWE builds toward WrestleMania 42, the company may look to capitalize on Orton's star power by crowning him the new Undisputed Champion. His presence would inject unpredictability into the Road to WrestleMania, ensuring heightened drama and fan interest.