Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Army Loses Another 830 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine In One Day

Russian Army Loses Another 830 Soldiers In War Against Ukraine In One Day


2026-01-18 02:04:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of January 18, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 11,571 (+5) enemy tanks, 23,919 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 36,294 (+33) artillery systems, 1,616 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 (+0) air defense systems, 434 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 109,450 (+845) tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 4,163 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 74,706 (+105) vehicles and tankers, and 4,044 (+0) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Molniya caught in anti- drone net

As reported by Ukrinform, 117 combat clashes were recorde on the front line on January 17. The hottest spot was the Pokrovsk direction.

MENAFN18012026000193011044ID1110613476



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search