As reported by Ukrinform, 117 combat clashes were recorde on the front line on January 17. The hottest spot was the Pokrovsk direction.

As of January 18, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 11,571 (+5) enemy tanks, 23,919 (+5) armored combat vehicles, 36,294 (+33) artillery systems, 1,616 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,278 (+0) air defense systems, 434 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 109,450 (+845) tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 4,163 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 74,706 (+105) vehicles and tankers, and 4,044 (+0) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

