General Staff Shows Ukrainian Weapons Shooting Down Russian Drones
“Shooting down enemy drones with Ukrainian weapons. Combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces,” reads the video description.Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Molniya caught in anti- drone net
As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 96 of the 115 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 16.
