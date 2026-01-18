General Staff Shows Ukrainian Weapons Shooting Down Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff posted the video on Facebook.

“Shooting down enemy drones with Ukrainian weapons. Combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces,” reads the video description.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Molniya caught in anti-net

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 96 of the 115 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 16.