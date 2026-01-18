Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
General Staff Shows Ukrainian Weapons Shooting Down Russian Drones

General Staff Shows Ukrainian Weapons Shooting Down Russian Drones


2026-01-18 02:04:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff posted the video on Facebook.

“Shooting down enemy drones with Ukrainian weapons. Combat operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces,” reads the video description.

Read also: In Zaporizhzhia, Russian Molniya caught in anti- drone net

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 96 of the 115 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine since the evening of January 16.

MENAFN18012026000193011044ID1110613475



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search