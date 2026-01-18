Azerbaijan Basketball League 13Th Round Concludes Today

MENAFN - AzerNews) The 13th round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will conclude today with two matches scheduled in Group A.

Azernews reports that the final game day of the round will feature a pair of important encounters at the Baku Sports Palace. The first game will tip off at 15:00, with Sabah taking on Sheki. Sabah currently sits second in the standings with 21 points, maintaining pressure on the group leaders. Sheki, meanwhile, is fifth with 14 points and will look to improve its position as the regular season progresses.

The second match of the day is set for 18:00, when NTD face Absharon Lions. Absharon Lions lead Group A with 23 points and enter the contest as clear favorites. NTD, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the table in sixth place with 12 points and will aim to cause an upset against the league leaders.

Both matches will be played at the Baku Sports Palace.