Bangladesh Ask ICC To Move T20 WC Matches To Sri Lanka

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday asked the ICC to swap its national team with Ireland in Group C during the upcoming T20 World Cup in order to play in Sri Lanka instead of India.

Bangladesh are currently placed in Group C along with the West Indies, Italy, England and Nepal and are scheduled to play their matches in Kolkata and Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland are in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman and Zimbabwe and their matches are scheduled in Colombo and Pallekele.

The two-member ICC team, consisting of Gaurav Saxena, General Manager, Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager, Integrity Unit, was in Dhaka to convince BCB about the security arrangements in India and to follow the original schedule.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026,” said the BCB in a release after the meeting with ICC delegates.

Ephgrave attended the meeting in person but Saxena joined virtually after he failed to secure a Bangladesh visa in time.

“During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh's matches to Sri Lanka. The Board also shared the Bangladesh Government's views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders,” the BCB added.