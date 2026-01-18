MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday branded US President Donald Trump a“criminal” for supporting protesters in Iran, and blamed demonstrators for causing thousands of deaths.

In a speech broadcast by state television, Khamenei said the protests had left“several thousand” people dead - the first indication from an Iranian leader of the extent of the casualties from the wave of protests that began December 28 and led to a bloody crackdown.

“In this revolt, the US president made remarks in person, encouraged seditious people to go ahead and said: We do support you, we do support you militarily,'” said Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters. He reiterated an accusation that the US seeks domination over Iran's economic and political resources.

“We do consider the US president a criminal, because of casualties and damages, because of accusations against the Iranian nation,” he said. He described the protesters as“foot soldiers” of the United States and said they had destroyed mosques and educational centers.“Through hurting people, they killed several thousand of them,” he said.

