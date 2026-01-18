Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jammu

2026-01-18 02:03:28
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An elderly woman among two people were found dead under mysterious circumstances in separate incidents in Jammu region on Sunday, officials said.

Official sources said that a 46-year-old woman, identified as Anju Devi, wife of Yashpal, was found unconscious at her home in the Akhnoor area.


She was immediately transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

In a separate incident, an unidentified man, approximately 45 years old, was found unconscious in Lane 4 of the Belicharana locality. He was also rushed to GMC Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.

The bodies of both individuals have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, sources added.

Kashmir Observer

