Two Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Jammu
Official sources said that a 46-year-old woman, identified as Anju Devi, wife of Yashpal, was found unconscious at her home in the Akhnoor area.
She was immediately transported to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Jammu, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.
In a separate incident, an unidentified man, approximately 45 years old, was found unconscious in Lane 4 of the Belicharana locality. He was also rushed to GMC Jammu, where doctors declared him dead.
The bodies of both individuals have been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, sources added.
