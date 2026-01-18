EOW Kashmir Registers Case Against Seven For ₹39 Lakh Fake Govt Jobs Scam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir has registered a criminal case against seven individuals for allegedly cheating and duping innocent people, particularly unemployed youth, by falsely promising government jobs in exchange for money.

According to officials, the case stems from a written complaint received by the EOW, alleging that the accused were fraudulently inducing job aspirants with assurances of employment in various government departments, including banks, the Agriculture Department and Defence services. The complainant alleged that the accused collected nearly ₹39 lakh from multiple victims on the pretext of facilitating their appointments.

However, instead of securing genuine government jobs, the accused allegedly issued fake and forged appointment orders to the victims, officials said.

Following the complaint, the Economic Offences Wing initiated a preliminary verification, during which the allegations were prima facie substantiated. The probe revealed that the accused had used SIM cards registered in the names of other individuals to carry out acts of cheating and fraud. Further verification confirmed that the appointment orders provided to the victims were fake and forged.

Based on the findings, offences under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 472 (using forged documents) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the RPC have been established. Accordingly, a formal case has been registered at Police Station Economic Offences Wing, Crime Branch Kashmir, and further investigation is underway.